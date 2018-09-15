Study: Facebook's fake-news fight making a difference

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) extensive attempts to mitigate the spread of false news on the platform are having a "meaningful impact," a new study suggests.

Research by Stanford and NYU into interactions with 570 fake sites (on Twitter and Facebook from January 2015 to July 2018) showed a steady rise in shared posts up until just after the 2016 election before "interactions then declined by more than half on Facebook, while they continued to rise on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)."

The evidence is "far from definitive" but it's consistent with a view that "the overall magnitude of the misinformation problem may have declined, at least temporarily," the study says.

There's still work to be done, it says: Even after the 2016 post-election drop, articles from fake news sites are shared about 70M times a month on Facebook, and 4-6M times a month on Twitter.

