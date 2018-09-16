Trump readies new tariffs on Chinese imports

The Trump administration plans to announce within days new tariffs on as much as $200B in Chinese goods, further pressuring Beijing before high-level, U.S.-China talks later this month, WSJ reports.

The duties will be set at 10%, below the 25% level announced in early August, to diminish the impact on U.S. consumers ahead of the holiday shopping season and before midterm elections.

