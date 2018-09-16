Mangkhut puts Macau stocks on watch

Super Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall in China's Guangdong on Sunday, the country's most populous province with over 100M residents, after barreling past Hong Kong and killing at least 29 people in the Philippines.

In Macau, which halted casino gambling late Saturday and put China’s People’s Liberation Army on standby for disaster relief help, some streets were flooded amid gale force winds of more than 125 mph.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO).

