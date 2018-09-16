Florence death toll rises to 11

Florence was downgraded to a Tropical Depression as it trudged inland early Sunday, knocking out power to almost 1M Carolina residents and causing at least eleven deaths.

Forecasters said the 350-mile-wide storm's slow progress could leave much of the region under water in the coming days as President Trump approved federal funding for some affected counties.

Previously: Rains from Florence cause release at N.Carolina landfill (Sep. 15 2018)

