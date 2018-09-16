Theresa May in the hot seat

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called for another referendum on Britain's EU membership, saying Theresa May's handling of Brexit negotiations had become "mired in confusion and deadlock."

While MPs will get a vote on whether to accept any final deal, the prime minister is also feeling heat about her Chequers Plan from euroskeptic Tories as rumors swirl about a formal attempt to oust her if she doesn't back down.

