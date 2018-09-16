What if Netflix added ads?

Almost one-quarter (23%) of consumers said they would drop their subscription if Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) included ads, while less than half (41%) said they would definitely or probably keep the service, according to a study by Hub Entertainment Research.

However, if rates were lowered by $3 per month while including ads, the percentage who said they would cancel drops from 23% to 16%, while 50% said they would likely stay subscribed.

A Netflix experiment with ads captured headlines in August after a trial in the U.K., but the company said it conducts "hundreds of tests" every year to make browsing more efficient.

