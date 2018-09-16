Hurricane damage to North Carolina tobacco appears limited

Early estimates out of North Carolina are that as much as 20% of tobacco plants were damaged by the high winds from Hurricane Florence, however the limited duration of power outages was a positive sign for tobacco already in storage after being harvested.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) hasn't updated yet on any loss to its crops in North Carolina or rot damage to stored leaves.

Shares of Altria (MO) are up 1.9% over the last week as the positive impact on the company of the FDA's threat of a crackdown on e-cigarettes more than offset the concerns over Hurricane Florence damage.