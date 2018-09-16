Macau casinos open again after typhoon

Casinos in Macau are open again after being closed down while Typhoon Mangkhut passed by the gambling mecca

Union Gaming analyst Grant Govertsen says the region seems to have fared better than it did last year during Typhoon Hato.

"We believe virtually all flagship gaming properties weathered the storm in significantly better shape than last year," he advises.

Govertsen estimates that Macau gross gaming revenue will be down by 1.1B to $1.5B Macanese Patacas from original estimates for September. For Q3, Union Gaming expects 12% GGR growth vs. +14% original forecast.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Related ETF: BJK

