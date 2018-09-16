Meredith sells Time to Salesforce's Benioff for $190M

Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) will sell its Time media brand to Marc and Lynne Benioff for $190M in cash.

The sale is unrelated to Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), where Marc Benioff is the co-CEO and founder.

The Benioff’s won’t be involved in day-to-day operations and will leave those and editorial decisions to Time’s current leadership team.

Meredith will provide the new owners with short-term business continuity services and long-term services including marketing, subscription fulfillment, and paper publishing.

Meredith acquired Time as part of its $2.8B Time Inc purchase in January. The company will use the proceeds of the news sale to pay down debt.