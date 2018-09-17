KBRwyle to shape commercialization of low-earth orbit with NASA contract

KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced that its global government services business, KBRwyle, has been awarded a contract to study the future of commercial enterprise in low-Earth orbit (LEO), including long-range opportunities for the International Space Station.

KBRwyle will also provide NASA with recommendations on the role of the government and the space station in developing and growing a commercial economy in LEO.

"KBRwyle has been at the forefront of U.S. space exploration for the last 50 years," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Government Services U.S. "We look forward to applying our expertise to these studies, working to profoundly impact the future of space exploration and shape tomorrow's space economy."