SORL Auto Parts selected forIntellectual Property Protection Program of China Custom

SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) is the only auto parts producer from the Wenzhou area selected by China Custom to enter into the "Longteng Intellectual Property Protection Program".

"International markets are a vital part of our business. We are investing more into R&D to strengthen our core competences. We were recently awarded a patent, number EP 2787199 B1, for an exhaust brake valve for automobiles from the European Patent Office, which will help improve SORL's development within the European markets and it has already been introduced into the European automotive markets," Mr. Xiaoping Zhang, SORL's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman commented.