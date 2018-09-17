Samumed inks deal with United Therapeutics for North American rights of its IPF drug candidate

Samumed LLC has entered an exclusive license agreement with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) for North American rights to Samumed's SM04646, being developed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Deal terms include $10M up-front, plus up to $340M in developmental milestones and up to low double-digit royalties.

Under the terms of the agreement, United Therapeutics' subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, will conduct and fund all further development, regulatory and commercialization activities in the U.S. and Canada.

Samumed retains development and commercialization rights for all markets outside of North America (NGA).