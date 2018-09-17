Cheniere and Vitol sign 15-year LNG sale and purchase agreement

Cheniere Marketing, LLC, a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) has entered into a liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with Vitol Inc., to purchase approximately 0.7M tonnes per annum of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free on board basis for a term of approximately 15 years beginning in 2018.

“We are pleased to announce this long-term SPA with Vitol, one of the fastest growing players in the global LNG market,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “This agreement continues Cheniere’s commercial momentum and supports our growth plans, while demonstrating the value LNG buyers place on Cheniere’s unique ability to offer flexible solutions tailored to the needs of LNG customers worldwide.”