Limelight Networks wins IABM BaM award for breakthrough realtime streaming service

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) has won the 2018 IABM BaM Award in the Publish category at the IBC Conference in Amsterdam for its new Limelight Realtime Streaming service.

“Our customers need to deliver the fastest and most reliable live online video experiences,” said Kfir Kugler, CEO at Ezugi, a leading on-line live dealer casino platform supplier. “Limelight Realtime Streaming will allow our live streams to be more interactive, delivering content in the right format to each of our viewers while ensuring high quality and low latency delivery."