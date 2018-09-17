ChromaDex announces strategic partnership for aging research with Jiangxi Government in China

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) announces a strategic partnership for healthy aging research with the Jiangxi Provincial Government, People’s Republic of China.

The initiative will allow Jiangxi to become a foothold for advanced scientific research and business development to solve the problem of aging. The parties continue to discuss the details of the relationship, including their respective contributions to the venture, with the anticipation of finalizing definitive agreements later this year.

In addition to the anti-aging initiative, the ceremony also celebrated the launch of the Food Technology Science Park, in collaboration with Qifeng Food Technology Co. of Beijing, to build a world-class, tech-centric science research complex in Jiangxi.