MAXIMUS to administer the California LifeLine Program

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) has signed a new contract worth $36M projected to run for 30 months with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to administer the California LifeLine Program.

There are two additional one-year contract extension options which would bring the total contract value to $65M.

"This contract is a natural extension of the eligibility capabilities we deliver across a broad range of government programs. We are excited to apply our expertise to assist residents in accessing affordable phone service options and to serve as a trusted partner to the CPUC on this important program," commented Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer.