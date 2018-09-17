Hamilton Lane expands presence throughout DACH region

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) has expanded its presence in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, hiring Martina Schliemann as a Principal and Head of Business Development for that region.

Martina’s last role was country manager for Germany and Austria at Muzinich & Co, Ltd.

“As in other regions around the world, the private markets landscape throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland continues to evolve, and we believe investors are increasingly looking to work with partners like Hamilton Lane to develop global and customized portfolios to help them navigate the growing opportunity set,” said Mario Giannini, CEO at Hamilton Lane.