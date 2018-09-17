Progenics adds AZEDRA to NCCN guidelines for pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) announces that AZEDRA (iobenguane I 131), the Company’s radiotherapeutic, has been added to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for Neuroendocrine and Adrenal Tumors v 3.2018. NCCN Guidelines are widely recognized and used as the standard for clinical policy in oncology by clinicians and payors.

NCCN Guidelines have been updated with AZEDRA, the first and only FDA approved treatment of patients 12 and older with iobenguane scan positive, metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma. Pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma are rare neuroendocrine cancers that arise from cells in and around the adrenal glands.