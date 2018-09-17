AngioSoma to organize business to enhance future success

AngioSoma (OTCPK:SOAN) will organize the business into three new business units: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, and Cosmeceuticals. These are set to be effective at the beginning of 2019 fiscal year.

The first new division, Pharmaceuticals, will provide industry-leading R&D to provide treatment for many serious medical problems. Liprostin is AngioSoma's patented flagship Pharmaceutical product that treats the arterial distress caused by diabetes, such as diabetic ulcers and amputations.

The second new division is Nutraceuticals. Through its retail brand, SomaCeuticals, the company already has two products on the market and will be expanding to five within the next six weeks. The focus of this division is to provide nutritional support to men and women.

The third new division is Cosmeceuticals, which already has three products sold under its retail brand. The main focus will be to provide innovative products that maintain the skins’ youthful, resilient appearance, giving women and men the ability to not only act young, but look young as well.