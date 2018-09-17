Steve Madden declares 3:2 stock split

Steve Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declared a three-for-two stock split, in the form of a stock dividend, record at the close of business on October 1 to receive one additional share of Steve Madden common stock for every two shares of common stock held on that date.

The additional shares are expected to be distributed to stockholders on or about October 11 by the Company’s transfer agent.

As a result of the stock split, the number of outstanding common shares will increase to approximately 87.6M shares from approximately 58.4M shares outstanding prior to the split.