G1 Therapeutics to report Myelopreservation data from Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib/chemotherapy/tecentriq in SCLC in Q4

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is expediting analyses of myelopreservation data from its randomized Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib in combination with chemotherapy and Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in first-line small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Myelopreservation results from the trial will be reported in Q4.

The trial enrolled 107 patients and evaluates the myelopreservation potential of trilaciclib. Anti-tumor efficacy measures including overall response rate, progression-free survival and overall survival are also being evaluated.

Under the revised protocol, myelopreservation results are now the primary outcome and overall survival is being assessed as a secondary outcome.