Xunlei announces strategic partnership with Newland Hi-Tech Group and restructuring of LinkToken Program

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) has entered into a strategic partnership with Newland Hi-Tech Group Co., to leverage their respective strengths and technology know-how to research and develop new products and services.

The company also entered into a series of transactions with Beijing LinkChain Co., Ltd. to transfer the exclusive right to operate LinkToken program within mainland China, enabling the company to put more focus on research and development of the underlying blockchain technology and infrastructure, such as ThunderChain and ThunderChain File System (TCFS).