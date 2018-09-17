AstraZeneca's PT010 shows treatment benefit in late-stage COPD study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, KRONOS, evaluating AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) triplet therapy PT010 (budesonide/ glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate) compared to dual therapies Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrronium/formoterol fumarate), Symbicort Turbuhaler (budesonide/formoterol fumarate) and PT009 (budesonide/formoterol fumarate) in patients with moderate-to-very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) showed a significant treatment benefit. The data were presented at the ERS International Congress in Paris and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

KRONOS met eight of nine primary efficacy endpoints. It also met a key secondary endpoint showing treatment with PT010 reduced the rate of moderate/severe COPD exacerbations 52% compared to Bevespi Aerosphere in a patient population that was not required to have had an exacerbation in the previous 12 months. PT010 reduced the rate these types of exacerbations by 18% and 17%, respectively, versus PT009 and Symbicort, but the separations were not statistically significant.

No news safety signals were observed.

Regulatory submissions should be filed in Q4.