Centrus and Doosan signs MOU

Centrus Energy (NYSEMKT:LEU) and Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co., Ltd, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities to cooperate in providing manufacturing, engineering and technical services and goods to the nuclear industry..

“We see great potential for future cooperation with Doosan, a global leader in nuclear reactor engineering, procurement, and construction,” said Daniel B. Poneman, Centrus president and chief executive officer. “With unique and complementary technical capabilities, we believe there could be mutually beneficial opportunities for our companies to work together worldwide and win new business.”