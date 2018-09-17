DowDuPont names CEO Breen as exec chairman of specialty products spinoff

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) says CEO Ed Breen will become executive chairman of its specialty products unit after the company splits into three different units.

DWDP says the separation of the specialty products company, to be named DuPont, and the agriculture company, to be named Corteva Agriscience, are expected to occur by June 1, 2019.

Marc Doyle, currently COO of the specialty products division, will become CEO of the new DuPont and Jeanmarie Desmond, currently head of finance for the division and co-controller of DowDuPont, will become CFO.

James Collins Jr., currently COO of the agriculture division, will become CEO of the new Corteva Agriscience, and Greg Friedman, currently head of finance for the division and VP of DuPont investor relations, will become CFO.

The company also reaffirms Jim Fitterling, COO of its materials business, to be called Dow, will become its CEO.