Gentex reorganizes to support expanding product portfolio

Genetx (NASDAQ:GNTX) announces a series of new personnel hires as part of an internal reogranization amid growth into new automotive technologies.

The company says the purpose of the new structure is to help manage the expansion of our automotive footprint while looking to leverage our core technologies into new markets,

Though Gentex is perhaps best known for automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, it notes that ~50% of its of the revenue comes from additional electronic features such as displays, automotive camera systems, vehicle-to-home automation controls, ADAS components and other customized electronic solutions designed to meet unique customer applications.

Source: Press Release