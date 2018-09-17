Genetic Technologies invited to establish a market presence in Hainan, China

Hainan Resort Software Community (HRSC) has formally extended an invitation to Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) to establish its planned market entry into China via the Hainan Free Trade Zone initiative.

HRSC will support GENE's market entry through the provision of services including; Chinese company registration,

Free office space in the zone,

Marketing assistance – providing a link with government sectors, hospitals and enterprise,

Assist in process to obtain CFDA approval for risk assessment tests; this will dramatically fastrack the process,

Obtain test samples to undertake new product development for the Chinese ethnic population.

The formal invitation follows on from a recent visit to Hainan by the Company’s CEO, Dr Paul Kasian and representatives from Beijing Zishan Health Consultancy Limited.