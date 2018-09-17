Select Income REIT jumps on merger with Government Properties Income Trust

Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR) gains 15.7% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) in a stock swap.

The combined company will be renamed Office Properties Trust--or OPI--and will continue to be managed by the operating subsidiary of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR).

As a condition of the merger, GOV will sell all 24.9M of the common shares it owns in SIR. Also, SIR will distribute as a special dividend all 45M of the common shares it owns in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to SIR shareholders.

SIR shareholders will get 1.04 shares of GOV for each common share of SIR held. They'll also get about 0.502 shares of ILPT for each SIR share held.

Based on Sept. 14, 2018 closing prices, SIR shareholders will get $11.69 per share from the ILPT share distribution and $17.57 per share in GOV, valuing each SIR share at about $29.26 per share and representing a premium of about 46%.

OPI expects to pay an annual dividend of 50 cents-60 cents per share. There's no plan to change the current dividend of GOV or SIR before the closing.

Office Properties Trust expects to sell properties valued at up to $750M to reduce leverage to a target debt-to-adjusted EBTIDA ratio of 6.0x-6.5x within six months of the merger's closing.

GOV -3% in premarket trading.

Transaction is expected to close in late 2018 or early 2019, and is subject to GOV and SIR shareholder approval.

