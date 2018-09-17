Tyson Foods CEO stepping down

Tom Hayes, President and CEO of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) stepping down for personal reasons.

The company has appointed Noel White, formerly group president of Beef, Pork and International and a member of Tyson Foods’ enterprise leadership team, as President and CEO, effective September 30.

Mr. Hayes said, “It is a very difficult decision to leave Tyson Foods, but after careful consideration and discussions with my family and the board, I know it is the right thing to do. I am appreciative of support from my family and the board for my decision and am confident that Tyson Foods has a bright future with Noel White, along with our enterprise leadership team, as its leader.”

The company reaffirmed its adjusted EPS guidance for FY2018 of $5.70 to $6.00.