Wabtec updates on GE Transportation deal

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) filed a proxy statement with the SEC relating to its proposed combination with GE Transportation.

The company says it's progressing with GE Transportation toward an anticipated closing by the first quarter of 2019.

Wabtec believes that the transaction has a highly compelling financial rationale, with materially consistent expectations for both GE Transportation and the pro forma combined business.

Wabtec says the combined company will have approximately $8B in revenue, off a more diversified business mix. Higher margins are also expected out of the new entity.

Cumulative free cash flow of approximately $6B is also anticipated from 2019 to 2022 for the combined business. The strong cash flow is seen enabling rapid deleveraging, supporting Wabtec’s commitment to retaining its investment grade rating and dividend.

Source: Press Release