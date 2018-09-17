Kaneh Bosm Biotechnology inks deal with Auxly Cannabis; announce name change of KBB to ICC International Cannabis

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCQX:CBWTF) has completed a strategic investment and has entered into a commercial rights agreement with Kaneh Bosm BioTechnology (OTCPK:KNHBF).

Pursuant to the terms of the Investment, Auxly has subscribed for $5M of senior unsecured convertible debentures of Kaneh Bosm by way of a non-brokered private placement. The Debentures bear a coupon of 8.00% and have a maturity date of September 17, 2021. The Debentures can be converted into units, at a price of $0.53 per Unit.

In connection with the Agreement, Auxly will become a preferred commercial partner to Kaneh Bosm for a period of 10 years from the effective date of the Agreement.

In return for the aforementioned rights, Auxly will provide Kaneh Bosm with guidance and assistance for all future production-facility design and development.

In addition, Kaneh Bosm will change its name to ICC International Cannabis Corp. There will be no change to the symbol and Kaneh Bosm will continue to trade under the ticker “KBB”.