Argenx up 15% premarket on positive mid-stage data on efgartigimod

Thinly traded argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) is up 15% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a 38-subject Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ARGX-113 (efgartigimod) in adult patients with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

The primary endpoint was safety and tolerability, with efgartigimod demonstrating a profile consistent with earlier studies.

46% of patients in each of the 5 mg/kg and 10 mg/kg dosing cohorts experienced increases in platelet count to at least 50x10(9)/L (normal range is 150 - 450 x10(9)/L) compared to 25% for placebo. The average duration of response in the responder group was 40 days versus 16 days for placebo.

The company plans to advance efgartigimod into Phase 3 development for ITP. It also plans to launch a Phase 2 study assessing a subcutaneous formulation. A Phase 3 study in myasthenia gravis and a Phase 2 in pemphigus vulgaris are ongoing.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.