JD.com -3% on Morgan Stanley target cut

Morgan Stanley lowers its JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) price target from $37 to a Street-low $25 citing risk to near-term earnings and margins.

Analyst Grace Chen says JD’s slowing GMV growth, lighter margins, and accelerated investments will weight down earnings for the rest of this year and into 2019.

Rating reaffirmed at Equal Weight due to the potential for long-term growth.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

JD.com shares are down 3.2% premarket to $26.25.