China's Shanghai Composite slumps to near four-year low on tariff worries

China's Shanghai Composite index fell to its lowest close in nearly four years after reports said Pres. Trump would roll out new tariffs on $200B of imported Chinese goods sometime this week.

The index fell 1.1% to 2,651.79, its lowest close since November 2014, the blue-chip CSI300 index also lost 1.1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 1.3%.

China will not just play defense in a trade war with the U.S., according to the Global Times tabloid, published by the Communist Party's People's Daily.

The yuan fell even as the People's Bank of China injected 265B yuan into China's banking system through its medium-term lending facility, amid concerns that a protracted trade war could hurt Chinese economic growth.

