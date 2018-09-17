Altaba reports $5.75B stock buyback program, updates litigation matters

Altaba's (NASDAQ:AABA) board authorizes a new share repurchase program for up to $5.75B of its common stock.
On Sept. 14, 2018, Altaba completed the sale of 1.36B shares of Yahoo Japan (OTCPK:YAHOF) common stock at a price of JPY354 per share and received net proceeds of about $4.3B.
Altaba also estimates an additional net amount of about $47M in litigation settlement expenses.
In U.S. and California consumer class actions, Altaba, Verizon (NYSE:VZ), and plaintiffs counsel reach an agreement to resolve all pending claims. If the agreement gets court approval, Altaba would be responsible for half of the total settlement costs and Verizon would be responsible for the other half.
In Federal securities class action (Yahoo! securities litigation), court granted final approval in the shareholder class action settlement on Sept. 6.
In shareholder derivative litigation, parties have reached a definitive agreement to resolve all claims. If approved by the court, the agreement will result in a net payment to Altaba.
Atlaba shares fall 0.5% in premarket trading.
Related ADR ticker: OTCPK:YAHOY.
