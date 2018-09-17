Altaba reports $5.75B stock buyback program, updates litigation matters

Altaba's (NASDAQ:AABA) board authorizes a new share repurchase program for up to $5.75B of its common stock.

On Sept. 14, 2018, Altaba completed the sale of 1.36B shares of Yahoo Japan (OTCPK:YAHOF) common stock at a price of JPY354 per share and received net proceeds of about $4.3B.

Altaba also estimates an additional net amount of about $47M in litigation settlement expenses.