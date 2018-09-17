Kiniksa Pharma's KPL-716 shows encouraging action in early-stage dermatitis study

Results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:KNSA) KPL-716 in healthy volunteers and adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) showed a positive effect. The data were presented at the EADV Congress in Paris.

Single intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous doses of KPL-716, a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting a protein involved in skin itching called oncostatin M receptor beta, were well-tolerated in all subjects with no dose-limiting toxicities or serious adverse events observed.

In AD patients who received a single IV dose of KPL-716, the mean percent reduction in an itching intensity metric called Worst-Itch Numeric Rating Scale was 40.4% versus 17.6% for placebo.

The mean percent drop in another scale called VAS was 55.4% at day 28 compared to 10.4% for placebo in the absence of concomitant topical corticosteroid (TCS) therapy.

The mean change in another AD scale called EASI was 42.3% in the treatment group compared to 25% for placebo at day 28 without concomitant TCS.

Weekly and monthly subcutaneous dosing regimens will be evaluated in subsequent studies.