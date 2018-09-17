Investcorp makes its largest U.S. warehouse portfolio acquisition

Investcorp acquires about 4.5M square feet including 56 industrial properties across seven metropolitan markets for a total purchase price of about $300M, its largest U.S. warehouse portfolio transaction.
The portfolio of class A and B warehouses, light manufacturing, and flex buildings is 90% leased. The properties include:
Nine multi-tenant class A and B warehouses in Minneapolis;
16 multi-tenant class B industrial warehouse/flex buildings in Dallas;
14 single and multi-tenant class B industrial warehouse/manufacturing buildings in Chicago;
Nine multi-tenant class A and class B industrial warehouse and flex buildings in Philadelphia/Delaware;
Two multi-tenant class B industrial warehouse buildings in Houston;
One multi-tenant class B industrial warehouse building in San Antonio.
