BAML names O'Reilly Automotive as top auto retail pick

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is the top auto retail pick at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The company is seen as having an advantage over Amazon in fast delivery to professional repair stores and is sees it sitting n a better position than peers to benefit from the growth of vehicles that are 6 to 10 years old.
BAML hikes its price target to a Street-high mark of $390.
Shares of O'Reilly are up 0.41% premarket to $340.12 vs. a 52-week range of $190.00 to $351.65.
