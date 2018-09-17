VBI Vaccines takes issue with critical news article

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) takes a dim view of an article published in Globes business news, on September 12, alleging that it failed to meet its responsibilities of disclosure regarding a court case in Israel. The company says the allegations are not only false, but a gross mischaracterization of the facts.

The agreement referenced in the article, which is between SciVac Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of VBI, and Mr. Nir Izhaki, is a marketing and distribution agreement for the territories of China, Taiwan, and UN Agencies, with an appendix to include Hong Kong when a business opportunity to purchase Sci-B-Vac is presented by Mr. Izhaki to SciVac Ltd.

Mr. Izhaki’s court claims are also immaterial relative to VBI’s current consolidated assets.

Given the above, the agreement with Mr. Izhaki and his court claims are not material to the Company in any manner and VBI, accordingly, had no duty to specifically disclose either the agreement or Mr. Izhaki’s claims in its public filings.