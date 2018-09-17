Metals, mining shares on watch after reports of new Trump tariffs

Mining shares and metal prices are broadly lower following reports that Pres. Trump plans to unveil an additional $200B in tariffs on Chinese goods.

China is the world’s largest consumer of nearly all commodities, and analysts at Citigroup estimate another tariff by the U.S. on $200B of Chinese goods would “knock a full 1% off Chinese real GDP growth.”

The price of nickel has plummeted 22% since the beginning of June to $13,315/metric ton, while copper has fallen 15% to $5,887/metric ton.

Aluminum also fell to its lowest since August at $2,007/ton after the U.S. Treasury Department said it would allow customers of Russian producer Rusal (OTC:RUALF) to negotiate some new contracts, easing fears of a supply shortage.

