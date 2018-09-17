Hilton announces strategic alliance with Playa Hotels & Resorts

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) announced a strategic alliance with Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA), marking a landmark expansion of the hospitality company’s all-inclusive resort portfolio.

Hilton and Playa have initial plans to open eight additional all-inclusive resorts together by 2025.

Christopher J. Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton said, “Today we are pleased to begin our ambitious expansion journey with Playa Hotels & Resorts. Together we are responding to our shared guests, who are seeking attractive resort offerings. And as our all-inclusive portfolio grows, so too does our commitment to world class hospitality in the Caribbean and Latin America.”