MoffettNathanson lowers Twitter target to 30% downside

MoffettNathanson lowers its Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) target from $23 to $21, a 30% downside to Friday’s close.

Rating maintained at Sell.

Twitter shares are down 1.7% premarket to $29.61.

Update with color from analyst Michael Nathanson (source: Bloomberg First Word):

Nathanson says analysts seem to underestimate Twitter’s expense build and will likely need to lower margin forecasts in 2019.

He calls operating expense growth “amazingly low” for the first two quarters of the year.

Nathanson expects expenses to rise into the end of 2018 and into 2019 given Twitter’s “dire need” to improve the platform’s safety and to spend more time on video.