QIAGEN inks deal with NeuMoDx to offer next-generation systems for molecular diagnostic testing

QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) and NeuMoDx Molecular announces a strategic partnership to commercialize two new fully integrated systems for automation of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing.

These systems are specifically designed to help clinical molecular diagnostic laboratories process increasing test volumes and deliver more rapid insights on a broad range of diseases.

Under the agreement, QIAGEN will initially distribute the NeuMoDx 288 and NeuMoDx 96 in Europe and other major markets outside U.S. NeuMoDx will cover U.S. directly.

Additionally, the companies are collaborating to implement certain QIAGEN chemistries on the NeuMoDx systems. The two companies have also entered into a merger agreement under which QIAGEN can acquire all NeuMoDx shares not currently owned by QIAGEN at a predetermined price of ~$234M (QIAGEN currently owns about 19.9% of NeuMoDx), subject to the achievement of certain regulatory and operational milestones.