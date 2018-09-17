Neptune up 21% on receiving Confirmation of Readiness letter from Health Canada

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources (NASDAQ:NEPT) has received a Confirmation of Readiness letter from Health Canada in regard to its application to become a Licensed Producer under the ACMPR (Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations).

Health Canada's positive response marks another important regulatory step forward to obtaining Neptune's licence to produce cannabis oil supporting to commence commercialization this fiscal year.

Neptune will notify Health Canada in the coming days and provide all additional required evidence to the agency to demonstrate the Corporation's readiness to commence production. Upon satisfactory review by Health Canada, the Corporation would receive its licence for cannabis extraction.