Deutsche Bank lowers Micron's target ahead of earnings

Deutsche Bank lowers its Micron (NASDAQ:MU) target from $80 to $60, a 35% upside to Friday’s close.

The firm adjusts ahead of Micron’s Q4 report on September 20 and lowers its Q1 and FY19 estimates to reflect the recent deterioration of NAND and DRAM pricing.

Rating reiterated at Buy.

Micron shares are down 1.8% premarket to $43.50.

Update with Deutsche Bank’s color:

Analyst Sidney Ho cites the “deterioration” of memory chip pricing and cuts the firm’s EPS estimates by 6% for Q1 and 20% for FY19.

Ho: “While we do expect MU’s share price to be choppy in the near term, we also see rational capital spending by other memory suppliers leading to quicker stabilization of the market than previous cycles.”