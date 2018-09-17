Oncolytics Biotech announces multiple myeloma study combining REOLYSIN and nivolumab with standard of care

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) announces a second study in multiple myeloma. This study will combine pelareorep and nivolumab (Opdivo) with standard of care for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Pomalyst, an immunomodulatory drug, may be added to the treatment regimen once the safety of the initial combination is demonstrated.

The objectives of this study will be to evaluate safety in relapsed or refractory myeloma patients and measure the development of a pro-inflammatory phenotype in the tumor microenvironment. Final study design and other details will be announced upon enrollment of the first patient, expected before the end of 2018.