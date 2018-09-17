Premarket analyst action - healthcare

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) initiated with Buy rating and $47 (18% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright citing the success of peer bluebird bio in childhood adrenoleukodystrophy.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) initiated with Sell rating and $42 (11% downside risk) price target at Goldman Sachs. Shares down 4% premarket.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) initiated with Outperform rating and $318 (17% upside) price target at Cowen and Company.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) initiated with Buy rating and $36 (62% upside) price target at Goldman.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) initiated with Neutral rating and $165 (flat) price target at Goldman.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) initiated with Neutral rating and $22 (29% upside) price target at Goldman.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) upgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research following FDA nod for migraine med AJOVY. Shares up 7% premarket.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) initiated with Outperform rating and $240 (23% upside) price target at Cowen.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) initiated with Outperform rating and $308 (16% upside) at Cowen.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) initiated with Market Perform rating and $372 (13% upside) price target at Cowen.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities. Shares down 5% premarket following Allergan's bullish presentation on its aesthetics business.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) downgraded to Neutral and removed from the Conviction Buy List at Goldman.