Pareteum secures $50M in new contracts during August

Pareteum Corporation (NYSEMKT:TEUM) announced the signing of contracts totaling an additional $50M during the last two weeks of August.

The 36-Month Contractual Revenue Backlog (36MCRB) totaled $375M at August 31.

Hal Turner, Pareteum's Principal Executive Officer commented, "Customers are accelerating new revenues and substantial savings in ever increasing numbers. It is Pareteum's Global Software Defined Cloud, with its SuperAPI that makes this possible, affordably for our customers. We have assembled a first class sales executive organization, led by Rob Mumby and Vic Bozzo, who with their colleagues are empowering Pareteum customers with disruptive and innovative solutions, every day. This is how we deliver new services creation, enabling new revenues, and operational efficiencies. Our customers' inevitable business growth and competitiveness is why they keep signing new agreements."