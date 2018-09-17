Realm Therapeutics provides corporate update and hires advisor to support strategic review

Realm Therapeutics (RLM) provides a corporate update following the August 14, announcement of top-line results of the Company's Phase 2 trial of PR022 in Atopic Dermatitis.

Alex Martin, CEO of Realm Therapeutics said, "A full analysis of our Atopic Dermatitis study results showed a statistically significant efficacy signal in a sub-population treated with the higher dose formulation. However, the overall study results did not meet our threshold for continued investment and, as such, we have decided to discontinue all of our drug development programs, which are all based on the Company's proprietary technology."

The Company have implemented cost cutting measures, including a significant reduction in headcount, in order to preserve its capita.

RLM also hired MTS Health Partners, L.P. to act as an advisor in relation to a strategic review, which may include the potential sale of the Company as a possible outcome.