AngloGold, South African unions sign wage deal

The South African labor unions representing more than 60% of workers at AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) sign a three-year wage deal with the company, potentially moving the country's gold industry nearer to ending a standoff over pay.

AU agrees to raise pay for its miners by 6.5% for the first year and at the same rate or inflation - whichever is higher - for each of the following two years, while skilled workers will see a 1,000 rand/year ($66.80) increase.

The three unions remain in a dispute with the remaining firms involved in the negotiations, including Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) and Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) after talks were deadlocked.